The chapel is just off the main commercial centre of Brynmawr and to the main atrial artery of the A465 Heads of the Valleys trunk road.

The address of the property is Bethesda Congregational Church, Brynmawr, Ebbw Vale, NP23 4DY.

The property which includes a main chapel and organ recess, lobby, balcony areas, vestry and WC, is 3125 square feet.

The chapel is of traditional construction with rendered external elevations and a pitched slate roof.

It has a gas central heating system and is described as in generally reasonable condition considering its age.

The land at the side and rear of the property (Image: Chartered Surveyors)

It includes a plot of land at the side and rear of the property which has no visible graves.

The property is available freehold with vacant possession with an asking price of offers over £70,000.

The sale is being organised by Chartered Surveyors and full details of the property listing is available on their website here.

What does it look like inside the chapel?





The inside of the chapel with the main organ and balcony areas (Image: Chartered Surveyors)

The lobby area inside of the chapel (Image: Chartered Surveyors)

Read more

What is the history of the chapel?





Bethesda Congregational Chapel was established in 1850 but the story behind its construction dates back further.

In 1967, the Declaration of Indulgence allowed nonconformists to no longer have to worship in secret.

In 1826, people of Clydach and Brynmawr built Siloam Chapel.

In 1845, a handful of members left Siloam Chapel and constructed the Bethesda in Brynmawr.

The chapel had it's last service on a Sunday on December 10, 2023.