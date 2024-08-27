The Pill Park Festival took place on Monday, August 26, at midday at Pill Millennium Field.

Ann Barton, a spokesperson for the Pill Carnival Committee, has organised the event for 23 years, but this year she passed the baton on to a new organiser.

“It is nice to hand it over to the new generation. They have worked hard to pull this off in a couple of months.

“We have got some new younger members with fresh ideas, and they have done really well,” added Ann Barton.

The Pill Park Festival

A float was still taken through Commercial Road by the Royal Oak Inn despite the usual carnival plans being cancelled.

“So many people from all different nationalities came together with their children – it was lovely to see.

“We had pipes and drums music, and they were absolutely amazing as usual. We had a little girls' group dancing – they gave an exceptional performance.

“There was something for every age group. There were different types of food, Nigerian food, Chinese food, you name it.

“We had some people selling clothes and household things like curtain materials,” added Ann Barton.

The site was kept clean and looked after by volunteer litter pickers from Pride in the Pill.

The Pill Park Festival 2024 (Image: Supplied)

A Christmas fayre to look forward to

The committee has already begun to create plans for a Christmas fayre for the community.

Ann Barton said: “We have already started making plans for a proper old fashioned Christmas fayre with stalls and Santa.”