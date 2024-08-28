DANIEL PAUL CARL MATTHEWS, 31, of Beaufort Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

ASHLEY DOMINIC BARTON, 33, of Church Crescent, Bassaleg, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on the A467 in Crumlin on January 26.

IEUAN RHIS LLEWELLYN, 33, of Glamorgan Street, Brynmawr must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on January 25.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

CHLOE GLENDA ELIZABETH JARMAN, 21, of Rowan Way, Rassau, Ebbw Vale must pay £265 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on July 19.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

LESLIE COMBSTOCK, 40, of Hazel Road, Llanmartin, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on January 24.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

CERI-LEIGH MILTON, 37, of Cwrt Coch Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Heol Y Bedw Hirion, Bedwellty on January 26.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

KIERAN PHILLIPS, 28, of Treowen Road, Treowen, Newbridge must pay £287 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Abergavenny on January 26.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

JORDAN WATTS, 33, of Herrick Place, Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

DAVID BROWN, 59, of Lilian Grove, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

DAVID CHARLES, 65, of Llanover Way, Abergavenny must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on January 24.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

MILES BLAKENEY, 36, of Ashley Close, Birmingham was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A40 in Monmouth on August 22, 2021.

He must pay a £22 surcharge.