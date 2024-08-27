A DISPERSAL order is in place in one area of Gwent for the next 36 hours.
Gwent Police have placed a dispersal order on Cwmbran following several reports of anti-social behaviour.
The order came into effect at 6.30pm on Monday, August, 26, and will remain in place until 6.30pm on Wednesday 28 August, covering the area of the map shown above, including:
- Cwmbran Town Shopping Centre
- Cwmbran Retail Park
- Cwmbran Railway Station
It gives officers extra powers to direct groups to leave the area if their behaviour is likely to contribute to disorder or cause harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public.
If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.
Officers will continue to patrol the area and take action against anyone intent on behaving disorderly or in an anti-social manner.
Gwent Police have asked that anyone with any concerns about anti-social behaviour reports them to the force via the website, by calling 101 or contacting them on Facebook or X.
