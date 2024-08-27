Gwent Police have placed a dispersal order on Cwmbran following several reports of anti-social behaviour.

The order came into effect at 6.30pm on Monday, August, 26, and will remain in place until 6.30pm on Wednesday 28 August, covering the area of the map shown above, including:

Cwmbran Town Shopping Centre

Cwmbran Retail Park

Cwmbran Railway Station

It gives officers extra powers to direct groups to leave the area if their behaviour is likely to contribute to disorder or cause harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public.

If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.

Officers will continue to patrol the area and take action against anyone intent on behaving disorderly or in an anti-social manner.

Gwent Police have asked that anyone with any concerns about anti-social behaviour reports them to the force via the website, by calling 101 or contacting them on Facebook or X.