With that final week in mind, are you looking to take the little ones out on one last family adventure this week?

The summer has been a very mixed bag in terms of weather, and it has proven almost impossible to know what the weather is going to be like from one day to the next, but with Wales expected to be hit by another heatwave soon, let's take a look at what the forecast for the week ahead has in store.

Today will likely stay warm, with easterly sunny spells and be largely dry until the afternoon, when some cloud and heavy rain will arrive in the west with some breeze. A maximum temperature of 23 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, particularly in the west with some spells of rain and drizzle, which will slowly move eastwards. Winds will ease, with a minimum temperature of 11 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy with some outbreaks of light rain, but the afternoon will bring some drier and brighter spells with some sunshine and a maximum temperature of 23 degrees.

Heading into the later parts of the week and the weekend, it will remain dry and bright due to high pressure, with lighter winds than of late with average temperatures.

Tuesday, August 27

12pm 20 degrees

1pm 21 degrees

2pm 21 degrees

3pm 22 degrees

4pm 22 degrees

5pm 21 degrees

6pm 20 degrees

7pm 19 degrees

8pm 18 degrees

9pm 17 degrees

10pm 17 degrees

11pm 16 degrees

Wednesday, August 28

4am 15 degrees

7am 14 degrees

10am 18 degrees

1pm 20 degrees

4pm 20 degrees

7pm 18 degrees

10pm 15 degrees

Thursday, August 29

4am 12 degrees

7am 11 degrees

10am 16 degrees

1pm 19 degrees

4pm 19 degrees

7pm 16 degrees

10pm 13 degrees

Friday, August 30

4am 10 degrees

7am 10 degrees

10am 15 degrees

1pm 19 degrees

4pm 20 degrees

7pm 19 degrees

10pm 15 degrees