SUDDENLY six weeks have gone by and it's the final week before most children return to school.
With that final week in mind, are you looking to take the little ones out on one last family adventure this week?
The summer has been a very mixed bag in terms of weather, and it has proven almost impossible to know what the weather is going to be like from one day to the next, but with Wales expected to be hit by another heatwave soon, let's take a look at what the forecast for the week ahead has in store.
Today will likely stay warm, with easterly sunny spells and be largely dry until the afternoon, when some cloud and heavy rain will arrive in the west with some breeze. A maximum temperature of 23 degrees.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, particularly in the west with some spells of rain and drizzle, which will slowly move eastwards. Winds will ease, with a minimum temperature of 11 degrees.
Wednesday will be cloudy with some outbreaks of light rain, but the afternoon will bring some drier and brighter spells with some sunshine and a maximum temperature of 23 degrees.
Heading into the later parts of the week and the weekend, it will remain dry and bright due to high pressure, with lighter winds than of late with average temperatures.
Tuesday, August 27
12pm 20 degrees
1pm 21 degrees
2pm 21 degrees
3pm 22 degrees
4pm 22 degrees
5pm 21 degrees
6pm 20 degrees
7pm 19 degrees
8pm 18 degrees
9pm 17 degrees
10pm 17 degrees
11pm 16 degrees
Wednesday, August 28
4am 15 degrees
7am 14 degrees
10am 18 degrees
1pm 20 degrees
4pm 20 degrees
7pm 18 degrees
10pm 15 degrees
Thursday, August 29
4am 12 degrees
7am 11 degrees
10am 16 degrees
1pm 19 degrees
4pm 19 degrees
7pm 16 degrees
10pm 13 degrees
Friday, August 30
4am 10 degrees
7am 10 degrees
10am 15 degrees
1pm 19 degrees
4pm 20 degrees
7pm 19 degrees
10pm 15 degrees
