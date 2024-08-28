Steve and Stacey Jenkins, who both work part-time, have recently taken on the role of fosterers for Huey, a 15-month-old Labrador.

Mrs Jenkins, who has experience working with visually impaired individuals, said: "It’s been a positive experience so far, and having a dog in the house makes it feel much more homely again since we lost our own dog, Will, in March.

"We did not want to commit to another dog and having the opportunity to foster a guide dog and do something useful seemed the next best thing."

The couple share the 40-minute commute to the Guide Dogs training centre in St Mellons, and their expenses are covered.

She added: "It’s a different dynamic from a pet.

"We used to let Will get away with going upstairs or jumping on the sofa, but Huey already knows he mustn't do that, and he goes on his bed when we start eating.

"He’s responsive to commands and his recall is good when we take him for a run."

Guide Dogs Cymru is looking for more volunteer fosterers in Gwent to provide temporary homes for dogs during their training.

The dogs typically stay with fosterers for about five months.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer fosterer, visit the Guide Dogs website for more information.

All food, equipment, and veterinary fees will be covered.

The couple said they will miss Huey when he is matched with an owner but feel 'honoured' to be part of his journey.