Associated British Ports (ABP) and px Group have unveiled plans for a new Clean Growth Hub at the site, aiming to establish a cutting-edge facility where businesses focusing on low-carbon technologies can prosper.

The Clean Growth Hub is designed to attract companies involved in innovative industries such as battery materials, rare earth metal processing, and green energy manufacturing.

(Image: Supplied)

This initiative is part of the South Wales Industrial Cluster’s broader strategy to support the region’s transition to a low-carbon economy. ABP and px Group are seeking businesses interested in being part of this groundbreaking venture, offering shared infrastructure and expertise to facilitate collaboration and sustainable growth.

“We’re looking for potential developers and partners to develop a site of more than 100 acres at the Port of Barry,” said a spokesperson for ABP, who added, “specifically, we are targeting manufacturers and producers connected to green energy. Sectors that could benefit from establishing themselves within the Clean Growth Hub include battery materials, rare earth metals processing, and carbon capture utilisation and storage.”

While it is too early to provide exact figures on job creation, the Clean Growth Hub holds the potential for significant employment opportunities.

(Image: Newsquest)

At Saltend in Hull, where px Group and ABP are already partners, over 1,000 employees and contractors work on-site daily.

Although the Barry site is at a much earlier stage of development, there is optimism that it could eventually reach similar levels of employment.

“As the port develops, we anticipate the creation of good, well-paid roles in areas such as engineering, project management, construction, and renewable energy technology,” the spokesperson added.

“In addition to these specialised roles, there could also be opportunities in support services such as administration, security, maintenance, and supply chain management,” they said.

The Port of Barry is already equipped with substantial low-carbon infrastructure, including a 5 MW solar array, and plans are underway to further expand its renewable energy capabilities.

ABP is also collaborating with Hynamics, a subsidiary of the EDF Group, to explore low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution at the port, which could significantly reduce CO2 emissions in local industries.

“Barry is an ideal location for a Clean Growth Hub,” the spokesperson explained. “It already has significant low-carbon infrastructure, including a potential industrial-scale green hydrogen plant and a 5 MW solar capability array.

"The port's multimodal transport connectivity also helps to create clustering around low-carbon infrastructure, removing barriers to development and reducing the unit cost of alternative energy and fuels.”

The initiative at Barry is a crucial element of ABP’s ‘Future Ports: Wales Vision’, a comprehensive plan that aims to transform the company’s network of ports in South Wales – including Swansea, Port Talbot, Cardiff, and Newport – into hubs for clean energy.

By leveraging the specific strengths and strategic advantages of each port, ABP aims to create a diverse and resilient energy infrastructure that benefits the entire region.

While the vision for the Clean Growth Hub at Barry is ambitious, it is still in the early stages of development. ABP and px Group are currently inviting expressions of interest from potential partners and businesses.

“There’s a long way to go, and we’re right at the start of an exciting journey,” the spokesperson said.

(Image: Dave Powell, Aerial Photography Wales)

“But we’re confident that Barry has the potential to play a significant role in the UK’s green energy transition. We will, of course, work closely with both the UK and Welsh Governments as our plans for the Clean Growth Hub develop.”

Despite the optimism, ABP acknowledges that the future success of the Clean Growth Hub is not guaranteed.

“We are still in the early stages and calling for businesses to submit their expressions of interest,” the spokesperson noted. “We’re hopeful of attracting significant investment, but it’s too early to give meaningful figures.”

However, ABP is committed to ensuring that the economic benefits of the hub are felt locally. “We will work closely with the local community as our plans develop to maximise local benefits,” the spokesperson emphasised.

So, while the Clean Growth Hub is still in its early stages, the potential for economic development and job creation is significant.

With strong commitment from ABP, px Group, and potential partners, the Port of Barry could play a key role in South Wales’ transition to a low-carbon economy.