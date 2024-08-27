The band split up back in 2009 and saw the brothers speak openly about the breakup and their dislikes of each other, but now Oasis is back and is going on tour next summer.

Oasis's reunion will see the band perform in Cardiff, London, Manchester, Edinburgh and in Dublin.

There is also speculation that a Glastonbury headline slot could be in the works.

Rumours of the band's reunion began to escalate on the evening of Sunday, August 25, after the pair shared the same video on social media, written in the Oasis style, teasing an announcement on Tuesday at 8am.

The same date and time appeared on big screens as Liam finished his headline slot at the Reading Festival on Sunday.

Oasis are back together and confirm UK shows

Oasis's announcement comes before tracks from the first recording session for Oasis’s debut album Definitely Maybe are released on Friday, August 30 marking its 30th anniversary.

Unheard versions of songs including Live Forever, Cigarettes & Alcohol and Rock ‘N’ Roll Star were taken from their first recording session as a signed band, at Monnow Valley Studio in Rockfield, Monmouthshire.

The recordings were scrapped before the band re-recorded the album at Sawmills Studios in Cornwall.

Fans of the Manchester rock band have pleaded with the brothers to regroup since they disbanded in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

I never did like that word FORMER — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 25, 2024

Liam fueled rumours of Oasis's return after he took to X, formerly Twitter, to tell fans he "never like that word FORMER".

The 51-year-old has been touring the UK this summer on his Definitely Maybe tour to celebrate the 30 years since its release in 1994.

Noel has been absent from the concerts but during a show in Cardiff, Liam made a point of dedicating Half The World Away to his “little brother”, saying he is “still playing hard to get”.

Liam also played Oasis hits during his headline performance at Leeds Festival on Friday night.

Fans were also surprised to hear Noel pay Liam a string of compliments in an interview released last week with music journalist John Robb at Manchester’s Sifters Records in honour of the album’s 30th anniversary.

How to get tickets to Oasis reunion shows in 2025

Oasis confirmed that there will be special shows next summer in:

Cardiff Principality Stadium - 4th/5th July

Manchester Heaton Park - 11th/12th/19th/20th July

London Wembley Stadium - 25th/26th July & 2nd/3rd August

Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium - 8th/9th August

Dublin Croke Park - 16th/17th August

Tickets will go on sale Saturday, August 31 at 9am.

Tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices have not yet been confirmed by Oasis or Ticketmaster.

RECOMMENDED READING

Liam Gallagher all but confirms Oasis reunion speculation

Formed in 1991, the Britpop group rose to fame with hits like Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger and Stop Crying Your Heart Out.

They went on to become one of the biggest bands in British music history before their break-up in 2009.

The brothers went on to have successful separate careers, with Noel fronting the group Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.