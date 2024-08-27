The sporting legend had previously revealed that he had pancreatic cancer all the way back in January 2024 and had been given one year to live.

In a statement about his death, his family said: "After a long illness, SGE died during the morning at home surrounded by family."

Fans of Sven have taken to social media to share tributes to the man.

Tributes pour in for Sven-Goran Eriksson after he passes away at the age of 76

RIP Sven. Sven-Goran Eriksson has passed away. He was 76. Such sad news. Lovely, fascinating man, and a very good manager. My thoughts with his family and friends. Bo Gustavsson, an agent in Sweden who worked with Sven, has issued the following sad press release… pic.twitter.com/JFOGdjgGLO — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) August 26, 2024

Award-winning football journalist Henry Winter shared a heartfelt tribute to the figure, describing him as a "Lovely, fascinating man, and a very good manager."

He said: "RIP Sven. Sven-Goran Eriksson has passed away. He was 76. Such sad news. A lovely, fascinating man, and a very good manager.

"My thoughts with his family and friends."

BBC Sport also released a post simply reading: "Rest in peace, Sven."

On behalf of the European football community, everybody at UEFA is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sven Göran Eriksson.



A beloved figure in the game, Sven was a UEFA Cup winner as coach of IFK Göteborg in 1982 before leading Lazio to the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in 1999.… pic.twitter.com/ZlNSFftl97 — UEFA (@UEFA) August 26, 2024

UEFA paid respects, writing: "On behalf of the European football community, everybody at UEFA is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sven Göran Eriksson.

"A beloved figure in the game, Sven was a UEFA Cup winner as coach of IFK Göteborg in 1982 before leading Lazio to the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in 1999. Rest in peace, Sven."

Fans of the former England boss were also quick to share their thoughts with one user on X, formerly Twitter writing: "RIP Sven. Thank god you made your dream come true managing Liverpool for a game."

Another said: "We’re saddened to hear former #ManCity manager, Sven-Göran Eriksson has passed away aged 76. Rest in peace, Sven!"