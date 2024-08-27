Gwent Police were called to a crash on Cwmavon Road in Abersychan at around 6.50am on Sunday, August 25.

They attended alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

The incident was confirmed to have included two cars, a Ford and a Citroen.

The driver of the Citroen, a 79-year-old woman, was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the Ford, a 24-year-old man, was issued with a traffic offence report.

The road was closed from around 8am until just before 9.30am.