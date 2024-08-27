DRIVERS travelling on the M4 network this week will be faced with multiple areas of congestion and disruption.
A number of junctions will be impacted by essential roadworks, both overnight and during the day, across the whole M4 network, according to Traffic Wales.
Key areas of travel across Gwent, including High Cross and Malpas are expected to be impacted, alongside other areas of Wales.
The roadworks schedule for this week is as follows below.
M4 - Both directions - J27 High Cross
Maintenance work
Exit slip road closed between August 27 to August 31, between 8pm and 6am
M4 - Westbound - J26 Malpas to J28 Tredegar Park
Maintenance work
Road closed between August 28 and August 29, between 8pm and 6am
The following roadworks could impact travel into and out of Gwent and the Vale of Glamorgan.
M4 - Eastbound - J43 Earlswood
Clearance work, entry slip road closed
Diversions in place from August 11 to August 28, between 8pm and 6am
M4 - Eastbound - J43 Llandarcy
Maintenance work
Road closed between August 21 to September 4, between 8pm and 6am
M4 - Eastbound - J44 Lon Las to J43 Llandarcy
Maintenance work
Road closed between August 28 and August 29 from 8pm to 1am
M4 - Westbound - J46 Llangyfelach to J47 Penllergaer
Maintenance work
Road closed between August 29 and August 30, between 8pm and 1am
M4 - Westbound - J47 Penllergaer
Maintenance work
Entry slip road closed between August 28 and August 29, from 8pm to 6am
