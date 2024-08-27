A number of junctions will be impacted by essential roadworks, both overnight and during the day, across the whole M4 network, according to Traffic Wales.

Key areas of travel across Gwent, including High Cross and Malpas are expected to be impacted, alongside other areas of Wales.

The roadworks schedule for this week is as follows below.

M4 - Both directions - J27 High Cross

Maintenance work

Exit slip road closed between August 27 to August 31, between 8pm and 6am

M4 - Westbound - J26 Malpas to J28 Tredegar Park

Maintenance work

Road closed between August 28 and August 29, between 8pm and 6am

The following roadworks could impact travel into and out of Gwent and the Vale of Glamorgan.

M4 - Eastbound - J43 Earlswood

Clearance work, entry slip road closed

Diversions in place from August 11 to August 28, between 8pm and 6am

M4 - Eastbound - J43 Llandarcy

Maintenance work

Road closed between August 21 to September 4, between 8pm and 6am

M4 - Eastbound - J44 Lon Las to J43 Llandarcy

Maintenance work

Road closed between August 28 and August 29 from 8pm to 1am

M4 - Westbound - J46 Llangyfelach to J47 Penllergaer

Maintenance work

Road closed between August 29 and August 30, between 8pm and 1am

M4 - Westbound - J47 Penllergaer

Maintenance work

Entry slip road closed between August 28 and August 29, from 8pm to 6am