Vinny Franco and his partner Anja Francis opened the Fork and Tune back in 2019 as a restaurant, but after being faced with the coronavirus pandemic that knocked them back, they realised they may have to pause the restaurant.

However, the pair soon realised they could take their love of music and turn the venue into a live music venue.

Vinny explained: "We're fighting back to keep the creative culture here alive. We refused to be a new small business COVID casualty, and did everything possible to keep Fork and Tune open.

"The cost of living crisis in 2022 hit us hard, with the energy bills becoming unrealistic, it forced us to pause the restaurant and take a minute to reimagine a new path for The Fork and Tune.

"Our whole life is dedicated to music, Anja plays piano and Sax and I have DJ'd since the late 80's early 90s in the underground rave scene. Our friends and family are deeply rooted in the music scene world wide."

Benji Webbe of Skindred was on hand to open The Fork and Tune with owners Vinny and Anja back in 2019 (Image: Supplied) They were awarded funding for the new venue through Creative Wales and Caerphilly Tourism earlier this year, which has enabled them to make significant changes to their base at The Cwmcarn Hotel, so they could focus everything on hosting live music events.

Anja said: "The music coming from original artists in Wales is phenomenal and it's dependent on Grassroots venues and small festivals which is what The Fork and Tune is: A grassroots independent venue with a festival party ethos and atmosphere.

"We're colourful, fun and super friendly , you can always expect a venue with a sweet atmosphere and a friendly vibe no matter what."

The Fork and Tune will reopen as a live music venue this weekend (Image: Supplied) The Fork and Tune will be launched as their reimagined live music venue on Saturday, August 31, and is open to everyone with 'on the house' free entry.

Bands set to perform on launch night are Cardiff based Nookee, reggae band The Carltones, alongside Newport's very own Richard Glover of DubWar, and the legendary DJ Bruno who plays Blue Lagoon Festival West Wales and Glastonbury Avalon Stage.

The Fork and Tune is conveniently based only ten minutes from Newport, and just 15 minutes from Crosskeys train station in Cwmcarn, right at the foot of Cwmcarn Forest Drive, another tourist attraction which has made the news in recent weeks.

Vinny and Anja said: "We're so excited about this launch and hosting something fresh and exciting to the beautiful Valleys from the Valleys!"

"For live music venues to succeed we need to make the effort to shake off the trauma of the lockdowns and get back to living our best lives, making the effort to support talented people, local venues and each other."