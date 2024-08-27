TWO people have been charged with class A drug offences following the execution of a drugs warrant last week.
On Friday, August 23, officers from Gwent Police tackling serious and organised crime in Gwent carried out a warrant at an address in Crumlin.
During the raid, the police arrested a 32-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class-A drugs and possession of criminal property.
They have since been charged with:
• possession with intent to supply class A – crack cocaine
• possession with intent to supply class A - heroin
• possession with intent to supply class A – cocaine.
Both appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on Saturday, August 24.
The 32-year-old man was remanded into custody while the 40-year-old woman was released on conditional bail.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "If you have any concerns about drugs in your area, let us know via the website, by calling 101 or direct messaging us on our Facebook or X pages, so that we can take action.
"Alternatively, you can report it to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."
