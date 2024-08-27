On Friday, August 23, officers from Gwent Police tackling serious and organised crime in Gwent carried out a warrant at an address in Crumlin.

During the raid, the police arrested a 32-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class-A drugs and possession of criminal property.

They have since been charged with:

• possession with intent to supply class A – crack cocaine

• possession with intent to supply class A - heroin

• possession with intent to supply class A – cocaine.

Both appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on Saturday, August 24.

The 32-year-old man was remanded into custody while the 40-year-old woman was released on conditional bail.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "If you have any concerns about drugs in your area, let us know via the website, by calling 101 or direct messaging us on our Facebook or X pages, so that we can take action.

"Alternatively, you can report it to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."