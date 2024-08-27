From September 24, it will be illegal to own zombie-style knives and machetes, as they’ll be added to the UK Government’s list of dangerous and prohibited items, including butterfly knives, Samurai swords and push daggers.

Ahead of this ban, Gwent Police have become part of a surrender and compensation scheme for the weapons which was launched by the UK Government on Monday, August 26.

The surrender scheme allows people to hand in knives that fall within the new legislation at police stations, in return for an application for compensation, as long as the total value of the items exceeds £30.

Police have also set up amnesty bins at a five of their stations across Gwent, where you can hand in the knife, regardless of whether you apply for compensation.

The scheme runs for four weeks, between August 26 and September 23, and there are no repercussions for surrendering these dangerous knives safely.

You can surrender items during times at the following stations:

Newport central police station: 8am – 5pm

Blackwood police station: 9am – 4pm

Cwmbran police station: 9am – 1pm and 2pm – 4pm

Monmouth police station: 9am – 1pm and 2pm – 4pm

Ebbw Vale police station: 9am – 1pm and 2pm – 4pm

Superintendent Ryan Francis said:

“The upcoming ban on zombie-style weapons is a welcome one and should increase safety and reduce knife crime within our communities.

“We’re committed to tackling serious violence and organised crime and will continue to work hard to remove illegal and dangerous weapons from our streets.

“Over the next month, anyone who owns one of these knives, can safely deposit it at one of our stations.

“From 24 September, having a zombie knife or machete will be against the law. If you're found with one, you will be prosecuted.”

If you wish to surrender an item during this period, please make sure you stay safe at all times.

Make sure the items are safe to handle while travelling to and on police premises.

They must be packaged securely and in a manner that doesn’t alarm members of the public when you’re taking them to the station.

Items must be wrapped up and placed in a sealed bag or box.

They must not be carried openly at any time.

Carrying bladed articles in public without a good reason or lawful authority is an offence.

You can find out more about how to claim compensation, and find the form you need to take to the station with your knife here: Compensation scheme for 'zombie' knives and machetes GOV.UK

For further advice on the surrender and compensation scheme, visit Zombie-style knives and machetes surrender and compensation scheme on the Gwent Police website.