HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) previously told parents that they have until Saturday, August 31 to extend Child Benefits if they have a child between 16-19 years old who is continuing education or training.

If parents do not meet the deadline, their Child Benefits payments will stop.

The warning comes after hundreds of thousands of teenagers found out their GCSE results and made a decision about their future.

Good luck to all the teens getting their #GCSE results today 🤞



If your teen is staying in approved education or training, remember to extend your Child Benefit claim in the HMRC app or online 📱



Download the app today ⬇️https://t.co/iQL6PkqVXy pic.twitter.com/Pm67uQ3IJe — HM Revenue & Customs (@HMRCgovuk) August 22, 2024

Those who claim Child Benefits can claim up to £1,331 a year for the first or only child, and up to £881 a year for every additional child.

To not miss the deadline, parents are being told by HMRC that they can quickly and easily extend their Child Benefit claim online on GOV.UK or via the HMRC app.

So far, more than 270,000 parents have extended their claim digitally, with the changes applied to their records without the need to wait on the phone.

HMRC are telling parents that they should keep their claim details up to date, even if they've opted not to receive Child Benefit payments due to the High Income Child Benefit Charge.

If you are a parent who wants to opt back into receiving Child Benefit payments you can do that quickly via GOV.UK or on the HMRC app.

When can Child Benefits continue?

Child Benefit can continue to be paid for children who are studying full time in non-advanced education, which includes:

A level or Scottish Highers

International Baccalaureate

Home education - if it started before their child turned 16, or after 16 if they have a statement of special educational needs and it was assessed by the local authority

T levels

NVQs, up to level 3.

Child Benefit will also continue for children studying on one of these unpaid approved training courses:

In Wales: Foundation Apprenticeships, Traineeships or the Jobs Growth Wales+ scheme

In Northern Ireland: PEACEPLUS Youth Programme 3.2, Training for Success or Skills for Life and Work

In Scotland: the No One Left Behind programme.

If a child changes their mind about further education or training, parents can simply inform HMRC online or via the HMRC app and payments will be adjusted accordingly.

