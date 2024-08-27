On its website, it shares: "The stunning 22nd series returns, bringing glamour and show stopping dancing back to Saturday nights on BBC One.



"Hosted by the glamorous Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, alongside judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse, the show will once again come live from Elstree Film and Television Studios, with a one-off special from Blackpool Tower Ballroom."

As has been the case in previous years a random draw will be operated and people will be able to apply until 10pm on Monday, September 2.

How to apply for Strictly Come Dancing 2024 tickets?





People can apply for a maximum of one pair of tickets per show and people should only apply if they intend to be the named ticket holder.

You can apply until September 2 on the website here, which adds: "You can apply for as many dates as you wish but if you are successful in the random draw you will only receive tickets for one date.

"If successful please note that tickets are non-transferable. They cannot be transferred to another date or a person who is not named on the ticket.

"If you were successful in the random draw for tickets for one of the Professional Dancers Pre-Records or the pre-recorded Launch Show, you are still eligible to apply for the main series live shows."

Recommended reading:

Once the random draw has closed all eligible requests are entered into the draw, and if a person is lucky enough to be randomly selected they'll be notified by text message and have their tickets sent via email.

It adds: "If unsuccessful you will be kept on the waiting list in case anyone cancels their tickets."

Every guest will need to bring an original approved photo ID to be allowed into the venue.