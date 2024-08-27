Tony's is already responsible for a range of popular chocolate bar flavours including milk caramel sea salt, dark milk pretzel toffee and dark milk brownie - which is a collaboration with popular ice cream company Ben & Jerry's.

The confectionery company has now added a new flavour to its range - an Everything Chocolate Bar.

Tony's "delicious" new Everything Chocolate Bar spotted in Tesco

The new Tony's Chocolonely Everything Bar is made up of milk chocolate with caramel, pretzel, almond, nougat and sea salt.

Describing the new chocolate, Tony's said: "The bar that’s got it all. We put our top-selling flavours in a blender, mixed ‘em all up and voila! A new choco star was born.

"Bite into milk chocolate packed with crunchy caramel pieces, nutty almonds, crispy pretzel bits, chewy nougat and a dash of sea salt. What more could you want?

"Do yourself a flavour and give this one a try."

The new chocolate bar has been so popular it has already sold out on the Tony's website.

But the new Everything Bar was spotted recently in Tesco by Newfoodsuk.

Tony's fans have been going crazy about the new chocolate, taking to the Newfoodsuk post to express their excitement.

One person said: "OMG I have to get some."

While another commented: "Yesss this sounds amazing."

A third person added: "Not sure about nougat but sounds nice."

Others who have already tried the new Tony's Everything Bar took to the post to reveal just how "delicious" it was.

A fan of the new Tony's chocolate posted: "This is amazing tried it other day."

Meanwhile, another said: "Had it on Friday, it's delicious."