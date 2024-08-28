Officers from Gwent Police attended a report of a one-vehicle crash on Harper's Road in Garndiffaith, Pontypool at just before 11pm on Saturday, August 24.

A motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man from Brynmawr, was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Police say his injuries are thought to be life changing and their enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

It is understood that the road was reopened in the early hours of Sunday, August 25.

