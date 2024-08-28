A MOTORCYCLIST is in hospital with "life changing injuries" after a crash in Pontypool late on Saturday evening.
Officers from Gwent Police attended a report of a one-vehicle crash on Harper's Road in Garndiffaith, Pontypool at just before 11pm on Saturday, August 24.
A motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man from Brynmawr, was taken to hospital by paramedics.
Police say his injuries are thought to be life changing and their enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
It is understood that the road was reopened in the early hours of Sunday, August 25.
The full statement from Gwent Police said: "Officers attended a report of a one-vehicle collision in Harper’s Road Garndiffaith, Pontypool at around 10.50pm on Saturday 24 August.
"A motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man from Brynmawr, was taken to hospital by paramedics.
"His injuries are thought to be life changing and enquiries are ongoing."
