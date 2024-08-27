The incident, a single car crash on Chepstow Road in Langstone, Newport, resulted in the road being closed for just over an hour, from around 11.30am until 12.40pm.

Gwent Police attended the scene, and have since confirmed that the driver of the vehicle, a 62-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment of some minor injuries.

No one else is believed to have been involved and no other injuries were reported.