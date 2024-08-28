Azza Ali, Natalie Richards, and Rokib Uddin joined the board in June, 2024.

They collectively bring decades of experience in education, inclusion, diversity, and property management.

Azza Ali boasts almost 20 years of leadership experience in customer services and team management across public and private sectors.

An active diversity advocate, she founded Legal & General's first diversity and inclusion committee and has collaborated with Oxfam Cymru and Business In The Community.

Currently serving as an equality, diversity, and inclusion coordinator at South Wales Police, Ms Ali said: "I’m thrilled to have joined the Careers Wales board this year.

"I want to ensure Careers Wales services are inclusive, accessible to all communities and reflect the diverse support needs of people in Wales."

Natalie Richards, a headteacher of a large secondary school, has also served as a senior leader across two schools in Ely, Cardiff, and has experience as a drama teacher.

Ms Richards said: "It’s fantastic to have joined the board of Careers Wales.

"Careers education plays a vital role in shaping decisions for everyone’s futures.

"I want Careers Wales to bring ambition and prosperity to all, no matter their age, ethnicity, or social background."

Rokib Uddin, a chartered surveyor, is currently a senior commercial manager at Coastal Housing Group.

Mr Uddin said: "I’m delighted to have joined the board of Careers Wales.

"I would like to ensure customers from hard-to-reach community groups are aware of the help and support available to them."

Careers Wales chief executive, Nikki Lawrence, said: "I’m delighted to welcome three new fantastic professionals to our board.

"Azza, Natalie and Rokib bring a wealth of experience from across the public and private sectors to support Careers Wales with providing impartial careers advice and guidance to people of all ages across the country.

"I look forward to us working together as we continue to deliver our Brighter Futures strategy and build on our strategic direction."

The appointments are for a three-year term.

The role of CCDG Board Member is an unpaid voluntary position, requiring a minimum annual commitment of 10 days.

The appointments were made in accordance with the Welsh Government’s Governance Code on Public Appointments.