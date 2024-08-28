The celebrations began on Sunday August 25 at Pontymoile Basin with Cwmni Gwerin Pontypwl Welsh Folk Dancers and Cwmbran & District Pipes and Drums.

Cwmbran and District Pipes and Drums at Pontymoile (Image: Lee James Kershaw)

Cwmbran and District Pipes and Drums at Pontymoile (Image: Lee James Kershaw)



The first flotilla of boats left for Five Locks with Britain's Got Talent Finalist, Travis George, in the lead boat at midday.

A boat with bunting at the Carnival Cruise at Pontymoile (Image: Lee James Kershaw)

A lady dressed up at the Carnival Cruise at Pontymoile (Image: Lee James Kershaw)

Travis sang for the canal community from the lawn of Lock Cottage hosted by Lorraine Edmunds and Dave Edmunds.

Britain's Got Talent finalist Travis George singing at the Carnival Cruise event (Image: Ken Mitchell)

Travis George in Pontymoile (Image: Lee James Kershaw)

The flotilla of boats were all decorated uniquely with one inspired by the One Hundred and One Dalmatians film and another by Noah's Ark.

A decorated boat at the Carnival Cruise (Image: Lee James Kershaw)

Decorated boats at Cwmbran, Five Locks (Image: Ken Mitchell)

A Noah's Ark boat (Image: Ken Mitchell)



A boat with bunting at Cwmbran, Five Locks (Image: Ken Mitchell)

A child sat on the roof of a decorated boat at the Carnival Cruise (Image: Lee James Kershaw)

A boat with a Welsh flag and dragon at the Carnival Cruise (Image: Roslynne Eaton)

A boat with people dressed up as dalmatian dogs at the Carnival Cruise (Image: Roslynne Eaton)

Two people dressed as dalmatians on their boat at Cwmbran, Five Locks (Image: Ken Mitchell)

At around 5pm the competition winners were announced before the raffle was drawn.

Winners of Carnival Flotilla 2024 at Pontymoile Basin (Image: Alison Clague)