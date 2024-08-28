Tredegar House is a 17th-century Charles II-era mansion in Coedkernew, Newport.

For over five hundred years it was home to the Morgan family, later Lords Tredegar, one of the most powerful and influential families in the area.

A source, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Argus they believed that they had witnessed a man attempting to beat a squirrel in a tree with a large stick in the grounds of Tredegar House in Newport during the afternoon of Friday, August 23.

The source told the Argus how they heard a stick being hit against a tree while enjoying an afternoon out in the grounds.

According to the source, it was believed the man had been attempting to injure a squirrel that was residing in the trees above.

They said: "I went round to confront him, and told him I knew what he was doing.

"I could see that the squirrel was dangling from the tree's branch with just its front two legs as the two back legs were too injured.

"The gentleman had a debarked stick and had been hitting the tree with it."

The source said that the man denied any wrongdoing and immediately walked off after the accusation had been made.

They told the staff and security at Tredegar House of what they believed had happened and also reported it to the police, who attended the scene later that day.

The source continued: "I think this is completely horrendous. Squirrels are tame creatures, and I've regularly seen them eating out of people's hands, but this will stop if people attack them like this."

Gwent Police confirmed the alleged incident had been reported to them, at around 4.35pm on Friday, August 23.

However, they said that as the incident had been heard by the person who reported it rather than actually witnessed, and the hitting they did see was on the tree, and not the squirrel, they could not take the matter further.

It is also understood that images shared by the person who reported the incident do not show the alleged attack, and that there is no CCTV available in that area to corroborate the report.

Tredegar House is under the care of National Trust Cymru, who were approached for a comment on the alleged incident.

A spokesperson for National Trust Cymru said: “This incident has been reported to Gwent Police and we are assisting officers with their enquiries. As this is a police matter, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further.”