Officers on patrol in Monmouthshire for Team2 at the road known as the 'Rat Trap Road', due to its proximity to the Rat Trap Restaurant and Hotel, caught one rider speeding at 75mph in a 40mph zone.

The officers were on patrol in a bid to help the enforcement of speed limits and double white lines.

Multiple drivers and riders were stopped and issued with tickets and section 59 warnings during the patrol.

A section 59 warning is a police power under the Police Reform Act 2002 that allows constables and police community support officers (PCSOs) to seize vehicles that are being used in an anti-social manner.

The warning is issued under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002, which applies to vehicles that are being used in a way that causes alarm, distress, or annoyance to the public.

This includes driving in a careless or inconsiderate manner, or in contravention of the Road Traffic Act 1988.

When a constable or PCSO issues a Section 59 warning, they have the following powers:

Warn the driver: The constable must warn the driver that they will seize the vehicle if the driving continues or is repeated.

Order the driver to stop: The constable can order the driver to stop the vehicle.

Seize the vehicle: The constable can seize and remove the vehicle, even if it's on private property.

Use reasonable force: The constable can use reasonable force if necessary

The warning applies to both the driver and the vehicle. If the vehicle is seen being driven in an anti-social manner again within 12 months, it can be seized and crushed if the owner doesn't pay for recovery and storage costs.

The same penalties apply if someone else drives the vehicle in an anti-social way during the enforcing period.

In most cases, the driver receives a verbal warning that lasts for 12 months, and details about the incident are recorded on a police database, however some police forces have slightly different rules about using section 59 powers.