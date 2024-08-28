Constatin Georgescu, 39, was caught last month on Dolphin Street in the Pill area on Tuesday, July 23.

The defendant, of Newport Road, Caldicot pleaded guilty to soliciting another for the purpose of obtaining their sexual services as a prostitute in a street/public place.

Georgescu was fined £266.

He was also ordered to pay a £106 surcharge and £85 costs.