Natasha Asghar MS is in the running for the prestigious title at the 22nd Asian Achievers Awards, which celebrate South Asian success in the UK.

The awards ceremony, supported by media partners Lyca Radio, Asian Voice, and Gujarat Samachar, will take place on September 20, 2024, at the Hilton Park Lane in London.

This year, the shortlist for Woman of the Year includes Farzana Baduel, Leah Chowdhry, Natasha Asghar MS, and Dr. Nighat Arif.

The Asian Achievers Awards have been recognising the contributions of the South Asian community across various fields since 2000.

Pratik Dattani, managing director of EPG, said: "The Asian Achievers Awards aim to celebrate Asian excellence across the UK.

"They harbour a special place in the community, documenting our growth and contribution to life in the country over the last two decades.

"We have been impressed by the breadth and calibre of nominations from across the country that came in this year, which show quite how extensive our positive contribution is across all aspects of British life."

The awards honour achievements in leadership roles spanning politics, business, arts, and civil society. Categories include Arts and Culture, Business Person of the Year, Community Service Person of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Media Person of the Year, Professional of the Year, Sports Personality of the Year and Woman of the Year.

The judging panel for the 2024 awards includes Umer Khan OBE, commander of the City of London Police; Lubna Shuja, immediate past president of the Law Society of England and Wales; and Myles Stacey OBE, former advisor to Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak.

Their diverse backgrounds and expertise embody the spirit of the awards, ensuring that the winners truly represent the pinnacle of South Asian achievement in the UK.

The winners will be announced at the gala ceremony on September 20, 2024.

The event will be a celebration of the remarkable accomplishments of South Asians who continue to help shape the UK's cultural, economic, and social landscape.