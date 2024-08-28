Nicole Jones, 34, targeted the chain’s store in the Pontllanfraith area of Blackwood earlier this month.

The defendant pleaded guilty to committing the theft on Thursday, August 15 after she appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court.

She displays “wilful non-compliance with non-custodial orders and she stole within a short period of time of a suspended sentence imposed for similar offences”.

Jones, of Brynglas Avenue, Pontllanfraith was sent to prison for 24 weeks and ordered to pay £85 costs following her release from custody.