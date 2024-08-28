A SERIAL shoplifter has been jailed after she stole food and alcohol worth £226.74 from a Sainsbury's supermarket.
Nicole Jones, 34, targeted the chain’s store in the Pontllanfraith area of Blackwood earlier this month.
The defendant pleaded guilty to committing the theft on Thursday, August 15 after she appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court.
She displays “wilful non-compliance with non-custodial orders and she stole within a short period of time of a suspended sentence imposed for similar offences”.
MORE NEWS: Thief steals alcohol, tobacco and vapes worth £7,500 in early morning raid
Jones, of Brynglas Avenue, Pontllanfraith was sent to prison for 24 weeks and ordered to pay £85 costs following her release from custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here