The staff gave up their own time to apply the logo to polo shirts, hoodies and jumpers to help families keep down costs.

Head teacher, Julia Fitzgerald said: “We know that buying school uniform that is already branded can be a financial stretch for some families and we wanted to offer them support to help relieve that pressure.

“By providing this service, we were able to ensure the affordability of school uniforms in line with Welsh Government recommendations.

“It meant parents and carers could buy generic items of uniform from the stores of their choice and have the school logo added for no additional cost.

“We look forward to welcoming back learners in September wearing their branded uniform and looking the same, no matter where the uniforms were bought.”

Councillor Deb Davies, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for education and early years, said: “This is a fantastic idea that needed the unselfish commitment of staff in the school to make it a reality.

“I would like to thank Julia and all those who gave up their time during the holidays to do provide this for the benefit of their community. I’m sure it is very much appreciated by families.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Newport City Council said: “What a fantastic initiative and thank you to staff who gave up their own time to do this.”