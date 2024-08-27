Earlier today, both Noel and Liam Gallagher confirmed they will reunite on stage next summer, finally putting their 15-year feud to bed.

Noel, 57, quit the Manchester rock group on August 28, 2009, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”.

However, fans who never got to see the band in their heyday finally have a chance to see the faces of Britpop. With one condition, the exorbitant cost.

“This is it, this is happening”

Tickets on sale this Saturday 31st August (🇮🇪8AM IST / 🇬🇧9AM BST)

Dates:

Cardiff Principality Stadium - 4th/5th July

Manchester Heaton Park - 11th/12th/19th/20th July

London Wembley Stadium - 25th/26th July & 2nd/3rd August

Edinburgh Scottish Gas… pic.twitter.com/P8ZnhkmTom — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 27, 2024

"Robbing people blind" - Oasis fans complain as hotels increase prices

Although ticket prices are still under wraps, hotels have spent no time at all hiking up the price of a night's stay.

Mick Ferry posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, earlier today: "Excellent news. If you want to see Oasis next year in Edinburgh, during the fringe. You can have two nights at the Holiday Inn Express for just £1,299!!! Woohoo."

An hour later....the price increased.

Excellent news. If you want to see Oasis next year in Edinburgh, during the fringe. You can have two nights at the holiday inn express for just £1,299!!! Woohoo. pic.twitter.com/9znT9Le8cu — Mick Ferry (@MickFerry) August 27, 2024

Mick said: "Damn it. Spoke too soon," as he shared a screenshot showing the price was now £1,469.

Users in the comments were equally furious at the apparent 'greed'.

One said: "They’ll say supply and demand but that just greed and price gouging… no wonder Fringe goers getting put off, both acts and punters alike.. robbing people blind!"

Another simply commented: "Thieves".

Oasis reunion

Liam and Noel Gallagher confirmed Oasis’s long-awaited reunion with a worldwide tour in 2025 earlier today, saying “The great wait is over”.

The Britpop band, who split nearly 15 years ago and released their chart-topping album Definitely Maybe around three decades ago, announced the series of dates will kick off at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The UK and Ireland tour will also visit Manchester’s Heaton Park, London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park throughout July and August next year.

Plans are underway to play outside of Europe later next year. Tickets for the UK dates will go on sale at 9am on August 31.