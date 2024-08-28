The company has recalled five Oreo products as they may contain peanuts, which are not mentioned on the label.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: "This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts."

The Oreo products being recalled

Whatever Brands is recalling several Oreo products:

Oreo Dark & White Chocolate (119.6g - best before: March 14, 15, 20 and 23, 2025)

Oreo Strawberry Cream (119.6g - best before: March 15, 2025)

Oreo Blueberry Ice Cream (119.6g - best before: November 1, 2024)

Oreo Cream Chocolate Cookie (119.6g - best before: September 15, 2024)

Oreo Vanilla Cookie (119.6g - best before: September 6, 2024)

The recall only affects products sold in the UK with a Whatever Brands label.

The company has been advised by the FSA to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

Whatever Brands has also issued a recall notice, for the Oreo products, to its customers.

The FSA added: "These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products."

What to do if you have purchased any of the recalled Oreo products

Anyone who has purchased any of the above products and has an allergy to peanuts is being urged by the FSA to not eat them.

Then contact Whatever Brands’ careline team on 0207 117 2970 or hey@whateverbrands.com for further guidance.