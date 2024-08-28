AS the summer holidays draw to a close, it’s heartening to reflect on the vibrant events that have brought our communities together over the last few weeks, writes Newport City Council leader Dimitri Batrouni.

Newport has been alive with activities, and it’s been fantastic to see so many people enjoying what our city has to offer.

One of the standout successes was Splash ‘Port, our new water play facility. Families flocked to Tredegar Park and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. The improved play equipment has also been a hit. But the good news doesn’t stop there - future developments are already in the works including a café, improved pathways, better parking and upgraded toilets. Splash ‘Port will remain open until 30th September, so there’s still time to make the most of this fantastic addition to our city.

Equally popular was Newport’s urban beach in John Frost Square. Thanks to the funding from Newport Now, this family-friendly spot became a go-to destination. The beach atmosphere brought a sense of fun and relaxation right into the heart of the city.

Our youth and play services also made a big impact, with hundreds of children and families taking part in activities across Newport. The National Play Day event alone drew more than 800 attendees, proving once again that our community thrives when given the opportunity to come together.

But just because summer is almost over doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. There’s plenty to look forward to in Newport over the coming months.

Newport Food Festival returns in October, and this year’s event will span three days from Friday 11th October to Sunday 13th October. Highlights include the food festival supper at the Mercure hotel, with a menu crafted by Michelin-starred chef Hywel Jones, and a bustling market in the city centre on Saturday. Don’t miss the Veggie Vegan Village in John Frost Square or the chef demonstrations at Newport Market, where you can sample dishes from some of our top local chefs. For the second year running, Sunday will continue the food and entertainment theme. Street food traders, live music and street entertainment will take over High Street bringing a splash of colour with a carnival vibe.

And mark your calendars for Pride in the Port which takes place in the city centre on Saturday 7th September. This vibrant celebration will feature a parade, live entertainment, and a host of family-friendly activities.

Also, keep an eye out over the coming weeks for exciting news about our festive activities. Newport has plenty more to offer, let’s carry forward the energy and enthusiasm that have made this season so special.