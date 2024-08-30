The Glanffrwd development will include a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses, two-bedroom bungalows and one-bedroom flats.

The funding is from the Social Housing Grant (SHG) is used to fund affordable housing schemes identified by local authorities.

It is part of the Welsh Government's target to build 20,000 new social homes.

The construction began on February 6, 2024 by the contractor Willis Construction Ltd.

What homes are being built?





10 Four-person, 2-bed homes

3 Five-person, 3-bed homes

2 Six-person, 4-bed homes

4 Three-person, 2-bed bungalows

4 Two-person, 1-bed walk-up flats

The Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government and Planning, Jayne Bryant, said: “Affordable housing, and more specifically affordable social housing, is a key priority for us.

“Tai Calon’s development will not only contribute towards our affordable homes target, but the energy efficiency of the homes will help tackle climate change and fuel poverty.

“These homes help set the standard for future homes and I look forward to seeing how local residents will benefit when they’re completed later this year.”

Tai Calon Chief Executive, Howard Toplis, was delighted to be able to show off these homes that the Welsh Government helped fund: “It was great to have the Cabinet Secretary join us to see these top quality, new homes, plus meet some of the tenants who will soon be moving in.

"Raising customer satisfaction is our mission and that is what these energy efficient, spacious homes do. Plus, Tai Calon has the land to build even more much needed affordable homes in Blaenau Gwent.”