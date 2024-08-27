The Britpop band split 15 years ago with Noel revealing he had quit the Manchester rock group (on August 28, 2009) by saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”.

However, on Tuesday (August 27) the pair revealed they were reforming Oasis and going on tour across the UK and Ireland in 2025, beginning with two dates at Cardiff's Principality Stadium (July 4 and 5).

Principality Seating plan for Oasis

If you are hoping to secure tickets to see Oasis at Principality Stadium next July, you may be wondering what the seating plan is going to be for the two shows.

You can see the seating plan for the Oasis shows at Principality Stadium on the Ticketmaster website here.

Take a look at the seating plan set to be in place at Principality Stadium for Oasis' two shows in July 2025. (Image: Ticketmaster)

The stage will be set up at the northern end of Principality Stadium with a range of seating options available for the two shows ranging from general admission to suites.

Oasis confirmed, their Live '25 UK and Ireland tour next summer will visit:

Principality Stadium, Cardiff - July 4 and 5

Heaton Park, Manchester - July 11, 12, 19 and 20

Wembley Stadium, London - July 25, 26, August 2 and 3

Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh - August 8 and 9

Croke Park, Dublin - August 16 and 17

Tickets for the Oasis tour go on sale Saturday, August 31 at 9am via the Ticketmaster website.

Ticket prices are yet to be confirmed by the band.