The jobs will be in skilled, technical, and administrative sectors of the company.

The investment will also go towards the recladding of units, upgrading of cranes, construction of new offices and an external hard and soft landscaping scheme.

The firm manufactures loose bulk solids and powder handling equipment and they work in a wide range of industries including petrochemical, food processing, snacks and nutraceuticals.

Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds visited Solitec Engineering in Blaenavon, to hear of the company’s further investment in the factory.

It was Thomas-Symonds' second trip to the engineering firm, having first visited in April 2023.

During the visit, Nick Thomas-Symonds toured the facilities, met with staff within the factory, and discussed with the company leadership team on a wide variety of business challenges, and recent Solitec success stories.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, welcoming the investment and commitment to Blaenavon, commented: “I am delighted to visit Solitec and witness first-hand the impressive work being done here.

“It is pleasing to have a leading manufacturer such as Solitec with worldwide export sales of loose bulk solids and powder handling equipment in Torfaen.

“I am encouraged hearing the company’s plans to invest in Blaenavon, its facility and employees which will benefit our local and national economy.”

Simon Davies, General Manager at Solitec, expressed enthusiasm about the visit, stating: “We are honoured to welcome Nick to our facility.

“This visit not only highlights his interest and support for our company and our employees but also provides a valuable opportunity to exchange insights and communicate our vision for the future.