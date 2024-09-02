It is located at Greenfield Crescent, Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent, NP23 a 1.5 mile journey to Ebbw Vale Town Station.

The sale of the commercial property is being organised by Sidney and Phillips – full details are available here.

What are the its key features?





Property appointed to a very good standard throughout

Public bar with bi-folding doors opening to trade garden

Large lounge bar

First floor function room

Large trade garden with seating for approximately 80

Take a look at the lounge bar

Inside the lounge bar (Image: Sidney Phillips Limited, Wales)

A pool table inside the lounge bar (Image: Sidney Phillips Limited, Wales)

Inside the lounge bar (Image: Sidney Phillips Limited, Wales)

What is included in the property?





The main entrance leads into a trading area and the lounge bar has stripped wood and carpeted floor.

There are some fixed walls high backed bench seating with tables and chairs for approximately 45 people and space for standing.

It features a contemporary curved fronted bar counter from central bar servery, a pool table, dart board, large screen television and projector screens.

The public bar has slate tiled floor and a mixture of contemporary pub style seating for approximately 30 people, a pool table, and a contemporary wood curved pane fronted bar counter for central servery.

The room has large bi-folding glass folding doors to the trade garden and there are two sets of toilets, one set each to trading rooms with the lounge bar also having a disabled toilet.

The lounge bar has a large L shaped keg cellar in the basement of the property for storage.

The function room has a carpeted floor, a dance area, stage and fixed wall bench seating with concert style chairs and tables for around 150 people seated.

The front of the property has a fenced enclosed trade garden with seating for at least 80 people and private parking for two vehicles.