The lounge bar Scarrets in Ebbw Vale is up for sale for a fixed price of £275,000 and could be an exciting business opportunity for the right buyer.
It is located at Greenfield Crescent, Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent, NP23 a 1.5 mile journey to Ebbw Vale Town Station.
The sale of the commercial property is being organised by Sidney and Phillips – full details are available here.
What are the its key features?
-
Property appointed to a very good standard throughout
-
Public bar with bi-folding doors opening to trade garden
-
Large lounge bar
-
First floor function room
-
Large trade garden with seating for approximately 80
Take a look at the lounge bar
What is included in the property?
The main entrance leads into a trading area and the lounge bar has stripped wood and carpeted floor.
There are some fixed walls high backed bench seating with tables and chairs for approximately 45 people and space for standing.
It features a contemporary curved fronted bar counter from central bar servery, a pool table, dart board, large screen television and projector screens.
The public bar has slate tiled floor and a mixture of contemporary pub style seating for approximately 30 people, a pool table, and a contemporary wood curved pane fronted bar counter for central servery.
The room has large bi-folding glass folding doors to the trade garden and there are two sets of toilets, one set each to trading rooms with the lounge bar also having a disabled toilet.
The lounge bar has a large L shaped keg cellar in the basement of the property for storage.
The function room has a carpeted floor, a dance area, stage and fixed wall bench seating with concert style chairs and tables for around 150 people seated.
The front of the property has a fenced enclosed trade garden with seating for at least 80 people and private parking for two vehicles.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here