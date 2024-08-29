Dennis Lilwall, aged 76, appeared in front of Newport magistrates after the animal called Bow injured the victim while dangerously out of control in Caerphilly.

The incident occurred on Caldicot Court in the town’s Hendredenny area on Thursday, March 14.

Pensioner Lilwall, also of Caldicot Court, pleaded guilty to being the owner/person in charge of dog dangerously out of control that caused a person injury.

The defendant was conditionally discharged for 12 months but the dog was made the subject of a contingent destruction order unless brought under “proper control”.

Lilwall was ordered to pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.