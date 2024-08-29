The building, conveniently located on Clomendy Road in Cwmbran, once had a previous life as an ambulance hall, often being used for community uses such as meetings, parties and other social gatherings.

Being offered as a single storey commercial building, this site could offer your businesses the perfect basing location, given its proximity to the town centre, which is within easy walking distance.

The ambulance hall is in an excellent location in close proximity to the town centre (Image: Auction House Wales) The hall is also being seen as an excellent investment opportunity by the estate agents Auction House South Wales, who are currently responsible for it.

Being sold under vacant possession, this property is in a position to be changed and used however the new owners see fit, and is also currently has a plot of land totalling approximately 0.151 acres.

Not only does the site have a large open plan hall at its heart, but there is also office spaces, entrance lobby, kitchen, storerooms and WCs.

The hall has plenty of office and storage space included (Image: Auction House Wales) This makes it a perfect choice for either a new business needing some offices, or a building with plenty of potential as a revitalised community space - the former life as an ambulance hall is able to illustrate that it would work as a site for full community usage.

This is something that may appeal to many potential buyers, with the prospective of rental costs, as it is possible many people would look to rent this site out for individual usage due to its location and proximity to Cwmbran town centre.

The site could be a perfect community space once again (Image: Auction House Wales)

The site currently has a starting auction bid of £27,000 plus auction fees, and is being sold under unconditional sale from midday on Monday, September 9 until midday on Wednesday, September 11.

The requirements of the unconditional sale can be found in the auction house's legal pack, which can be accessed on the website by logging into your account, through which you can also register a bid.

Anyone interested can also email the agent or request a viewing by filling out a short form.

Further details can be found on the site's full auction listing online here.