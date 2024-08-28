The event will be held on Saturday, September 14 at Tredegar Park in Risca town centre from 10am to 4pm.

The festival will include lots of food stalls and entertainment, providing a fantastic day out for the whole family.

There will also be some live cooking demonstrations, including from celebrity chef Dean Edwards.

Best known for his cooking demonstrations on Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch, ITV’s This Morning and ITV’s Lorraine, Dean rose to fame in 2006 when he came second on BBC’s MasterChef (then titled MasterChef Goes Large). His cost-cutting, family-friendly recipes and accessible approach to cooking have made him a firm favourite with viewers.

As a bestselling author of six cookbooks, including Feelgood Family Food, Cook Slow, Cook Smart: Air Fryer and Cook Smart: Microwave, Dean’s smart approach to food and his accessible recipes have also helped him amass a huge social media presence, with over one million followers across TikTok, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Dean will be tantalising taste buds at this year’s Risca Food FEASTival with three 45-minute cookery demonstrations, each followed by a short meet-and-greet and book-signing session.

You can find options for parking and public transport to attend the event below.

Parking

Free public parking is available at the following nearby car parks:

• Tredegar Terrace car park, NP11 6BY

• Risca & Pontymister Rail Station Park & Ride, NP11 6BD

• Tesco Extra car park (limited time and allocated to customers only), NP11 6NP

Please check signage at each car park for full terms and conditions.

Train Services

Risca & Pontymister train station is a short walk from the event site at Tredegar Park, NP11 6BX.

• Risca & Pontymister train station is located on the Ebbw Vale line, and trains run hourly from and towards Ebbw Vale, Cardiff Central and Newport.

Bus Services

Risca’s Moriah Baptist Church and Spar bus stops are located directly outside the event site at Tredegar Park.

• X15 (Stagecoach): Brynmawr - Newport via Newbridge and Abertillery

• 56 (Stagecoach): Tredegar - Blackwood - Newport

• 151 (Stagecoach): Blackwood - Newport via Newbridge and Risca

• R1 (Newport Bus): Newport - Ty Sign - Risca

• R2 (Newport Bus): Rogerstone (Morrisons) - Fernlea - Risca

Please check for potential changes to public transport timetables/routes for the day of the event prior to travelling.

Bike Racks

Bike racks can be found outside Risca Library, NP11 6BW.

All updates will be added to the official Risca Food Feastival Facebook event here.

Caerphilly County Borough Council will be organising the event with funding from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, which aims to support and improve pride in local communities across the country.

You can also find out more information on the Visit Caerphilly website, and enquiries about the event can be sent to events@caerphilly.gov.uk or you can phone the team on 01443 866390.