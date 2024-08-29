Trent Seven, a former WWE standout and current star in TNA Wrestling, will be taking part in the event.

Known by many for his six-year tenure with WWE, where he became a key figure in the NXT UK brand, the ‘Master of the Moustache’ Seven will headline Mercy is for the Weak, a family friendly show presented by Caerphilly’s own promotion No Mercy Wrestling.

The international star will challenge for the No Mercy Championship in a high-stakes Triple Threat match—a bout where three competitors face off simultaneously, with the first to score a pinfall or submission being declared the winner.

Seven will face off against Harrison Bennett and the reigning champion, Joseph Conners.

The event will also feature Welsh wrestler ‘The Brilliance’ James Ellis, one of the top young prospects in the UK, facing off against No Mercy founder Chris Bevan in a match to determine the ownership of No Mercy Wrestling.

The event will take place at Caerphilly Leisure Centre starting at 3pm.