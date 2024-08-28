Gwent Police received a report of a concern for safety at around 2.10am on Wednesday, August 28.

They attended the scene at Chartist Bridge in Blackwood, and briefly closed the surrounding road.

A spokesperson confirmed a man was brought to safety at the scene, and the road was reopened later this morning.

The statement read: "We received a concern for safety report at around 2.10am in Blackwood on Wednesday 28 August.

"Officers attended and brought a man to safety.

"Chartist Bridge, which was closed for a short time, has since reopened."