Dr Denis Morgan worked at the Richmond Clinic in Caerleon Road, Newport, for 37 years but, shortly after retiring he was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis - a chronic condition in which the lung tissue becomes thickened and scarred. He died in 2017 aged 69.

His son Richard Morgan is set to run 150 miles in aid of Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis, which works to improve the quality of life for people with the condition and fund research into a cure.

Mr Morgan said: “There is little known about the condition and its causes. In some people, scarring of the lungs develops quickly, while in others it happens over a longer period. Unfortunately, the average life expectancy from diagnosis is between three to five years.

“September is Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month in which the charity is raising awareness about the disease among the medical profession and the wider public.

"If enough people know about lung scarring, lives will be changed for the better – with access to earlier diagnosis, treatment and a better quality of life.

"The charity has launched a fundraising campaign called Go The Distance and I set myself the challenge of running 150 miles - the distance from Newport to Penzance as the crow flies - to raise at least £3,000.

“Dad quietly battled for nearly two years but finally the last six months of his life became a struggle. He was the most caring and dignified person and he never complained about what he went through.

“Raising money for this charity will support research into improved outcomes and greater understanding of the disease and to champion research programmes.

"By raising awareness of this condition, I hope that one day a cure can be found."

Mr Morgan has set up a fundraising page - actionforpulmonaryfibrosis.enthuse.com/pf/richard-morgan