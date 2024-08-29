Christmas has started creeping its way into one of Newport’s biggest supermarkets, with festive chocolates on the shelves in Spytty’s Tesco Extra.
Christmas chocolates are already on offer at Newport Retail Park’s Tesco Extra, with a dedicated section for festive treats.
Over the Summer Bank Holiday weekend, Lindt chocolate bunnies and Santas, Christmas selection boxes, chocolate coins and other typical festive sweets, perfect for stocking filling, were dressed onto Tesco’s shelves.
Customers were shocked, with it still being August, to see an aisle stocked with Christmas treats.
Newport’s Tesco Extra is not alone in this, however. Other major retailers such as B&M and Home Bargains have also had Christmas stock found in stores across the country, with aisles ‘filled to the brim’ with festive décor.
Some believe this is too early, but others agree that this gives families a good opportunity to balance out the costs of Christmas, as they can start stocking up now in preparation for the expensive month of December.
Ultimately, most customers seem to agree that August is slightly too early to start thinking about Christmas.
Some say it makes them ‘depressed at the thought that Summer is over’ and that they ‘at least want to enjoy Halloween before having to think about Christmas.’
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here