Christmas chocolates are already on offer at Newport Retail Park’s Tesco Extra, with a dedicated section for festive treats.

Over the Summer Bank Holiday weekend, Lindt chocolate bunnies and Santas, Christmas selection boxes, chocolate coins and other typical festive sweets, perfect for stocking filling, were dressed onto Tesco’s shelves.

Customers were shocked, with it still being August, to see an aisle stocked with Christmas treats.

Newport’s Tesco Extra is not alone in this, however. Other major retailers such as B&M and Home Bargains have also had Christmas stock found in stores across the country, with aisles ‘filled to the brim’ with festive décor.

Some believe this is too early, but others agree that this gives families a good opportunity to balance out the costs of Christmas, as they can start stocking up now in preparation for the expensive month of December.

Ultimately, most customers seem to agree that August is slightly too early to start thinking about Christmas.

Some say it makes them ‘depressed at the thought that Summer is over’ and that they ‘at least want to enjoy Halloween before having to think about Christmas.’