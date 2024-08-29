Heritage railway service West Somerset Railway analysed Google searches of more than 100 mainline stations across the UK and the results found Cardiff Central topped the Welsh table with 49,500 searches.

Second was Newport (South Wales) Station which was search 22,000 times, followed by Cardiff Queen Street Station, with 14,800 searches.

The most popular journey from Cardiff Central Station is to Newport Station.

The research looked at searches from July 2023 to June 2024 of more than six million searches across the UK.

Other Welsh stations included in the figures were Swansea Station, with 5,400 searches and Wrexham General Station (4,400).

London's Victoria, Liverpool Street and Waterloo station were the most searched - each receiving 450,000 average searches.

Samantha White, of West Somerset Railway, said: “It is amazing to see that there are so many searches for train stations in the United Kingdom, Cardiff Central being the most searched station in Northern Ireland.

“I feel that six million average searches across the United Kingdom in the last year goes to show that there is a desire in the public to use train services as a main form of public transport.

"Whether that be commuting to work or travelling to beautiful areas of the country on a holiday, the demand for train travel remains high.”