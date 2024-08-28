Liam and Noel Gallagher confirmed they would be returning to the band that split up back in 2009 and saw the brothers speak openly about the breakup and their dislikes of each other.

But now, the brothers seem to be back on good terms and are ready to tour the UK next summer.

Oasis's reunion will see the band perform in Cardiff, London, Manchester, Edinburgh and in Dublin.

🚨REGISTER FOR THE UK & IRELAND 2025 TOUR PRE-SALE BALLOT🚨

A ticket pre-sale will be held on Friday 30th August, ahead of Saturday’s general sale.

To ensure the maximum number of fans have a fair opportunity to access tickets, applicants will be selected for the pre-sale via a… pic.twitter.com/spP24NemBV — Oasis (@oasis) August 27, 2024

In the band's first announcement, they confirmed tickets would go on sale at 9am on Saturday, August 31 and later confirmed there would also be a pre-sale.

The pre-sale signup, which closes at 7pm August 28, enters fans into a ballot and will see some of those fans get a code to access pre-sale.

How does Oasis ticket presale work?





Fans who have yet to register for Oasis pre-sale can still do so via the Oasis website here.

On the website, you will be asked to fill in some details and answer an Oasis-related question.

Then you should receive an email asking you to confirm that you want to be entered into the ballot.

Successful ballot entries will receive an email from Oasis by Friday, August 30 at 12pm with a code.

What are the rules for buying Oasis tickets?





As tickets for the Oasis's reunion are in high demand, there are some rules, these are:

You can only claim one presale code

Presale codes have no cash value, are non-transferable, case-sensitive, and good for one-time use only for limited tickets during the pre-sale window

You can only use the code with the email you received the code with

The pre-sale is operated by Ticketmaster and they code will be generated by them

Ticket sales are limited to four per person.

Ticket resale is permitted at no more than the price you paid (face value + booking fees).

How to buy Oasis tickets

The pre-sale will take place on Friday, August 30 while an exact time has not yet been confirmed.

RECOMMEND READING

Oasis back together as Liam and Noel Gallagher announce huge reunion tour

General sale for Oasis will go on sale at 9am on Saturday, August 31 in the UK and one hour ahead (8am) in Ireland.

What are the ticket prices for Oasis?





So far, the ticket prices for Oasis have yet to be confirmed, however, it is expected they will be confirmed on Thursday, August 29.