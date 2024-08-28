Lindsey Hall said her daughter Amelia Deakin-Hall was left unable to keep even water down after paddling with a pal in the River Severn, earlier this month.

The 13-year-old had enjoyed a walk around Trimpley Reservoir in Bewdley, Worcestershire with Lindsey, her friend and her friend's mum before the quartet headed to the 'clear-looking' nearby river to cool off.

While the mums only paddled up to their knees, the teenagers ventured further into the river, accidentally swallowing some of the water in the process.

Just 36 hours later, Amelia started suffering with agonising stomach cramps, was unable to breathe properly and was projectile vomiting.

An ambulance was dispatched to check Amelia's vitals and arranged a GP appointment where she received anti-sickness medication.

Lindsey reported it to The Environment Agency and says she was told that as that stretch of the river is an 'undesignated bathing spot' they're not required by law to test the water.

Chief medical officer Chris Witty warned back in May that paddling in rivers could make you ill even when water treatment plants are working properly.

This is because sometimes they're still pumping harmful bacteria into the water, and he said fixing the problem should be a 'major' public health priority.

However, Severn Trent Water pointed out that many factors make up the health of a river such as industry and agriculture, and any concerns about a particular stretch should be reported to them and the Environment Agency so the correct investigations can be carried out.

They said that they had investigated and 'can confirm it isn't in any way connected to Severn Trent', as they do not have a storm overflow in the area.

Lindsey said: "Amelia's friend had been sick through the night and then Amelia started being sick as well on Wednesday, so I knew straight away it was the river.

"I came back from work, I'd been on a night shift, and was about to get into bed and she started spewing.

"It was violent projectile vomiting. She couldn't breathe, it was horrific, and it was relentless.

"We'd not eaten anything differently; we'd all eaten the same thing for tea.

"There's a sewage outlet upstream so the water would be flowing down to where we were.

"I just think it's shocking raw sewage can be pumped into rivers. I don't understand how it's acceptable considering it's just metres from a main water supply [the reservoir].

"I'm really gobsmacked about it; it doesn't seem right. It's put Amelia off paddling in future.

"It's been horrible watching her be so ill, but they're both ok now.

"My advice would be not to go into any areas that aren't designated bathing spots. I didn't even know they were a thing before this happened."

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: "Many popular swimming spots are designated as bathing waters, meaning they are monitored and protected from sources of pollution known to be a risk to human health.

"The River Severn near Trimpley Reservoir is not a designated bathing water. If members of the public decide to swim in a river which is not a designated bathing site, our 'swim healthy' advice is available online."

They explained that bacteria in rivers can originate from a range of different sources, including sewage effluent but also livestock, urban drainage, birds, wildlife, and pets.

The agency said that rivers and other open water locations that are not designated as bathing waters are managed for the purpose of protecting fish and wildlife, not people, so health risks from using these locations may be higher than at designated bathing waters.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: "Many factors make up the health of a river such as industry and agriculture, and any concerns about a particular stretch should be reported to us and the Environment Agency so the correct investigations can be carried out.

"We have investigated this, and we can confirm it isn't in any way connected to Severn Trent. Our operations are working as they should, and we don't have a storm overflow in the area."