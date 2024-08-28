These closures come as a result of maintenance work taking place in various locations up and down the M4 including near Newport, Neath and Swansea.

These are the sections of the M4, according to Traffic Wales, that will experience road closures this week (August 26 to September 1).

M4 road closures this week (August 26 to September 1)

M4, westbound - Junction 26 to 28: The M4 will be closed westbound between Junction 26 (Malpas) and Junction 28 (Tredegar Park) overnight from Wednesday (August 28) until Thursday (August 29) due to maintenance work.

The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am and there will be diversions in place.

M4, both directions - Junction 27: The entry and exit slip roads at Junction 27 (High Cross) on the M4 will be closed overnight from Wednesday (August 28) until Thursday (August 29) due to maintenance work.

The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am and Traffic Wales has warned that delays are likely.

M4, eastbound - Junction 43: The M4 at Junction 43 (Llandarcy) will be closed from August 21 until next Wednesday (September 4) due to cyclic maintenance work being carried out.

The closures will take place each night from 8pm until 6am and diversions will be in place.

M4, eastbound - Junction 44 to 43: The M4 will be closed eastbound between Junction 44 (Lon Las) and Junction 43 (Llandarcy) from Wednesday (August 28) until Thursday (August 29) due to maintenance work.

The closure will take place overnight from 8pm until 1am.

M4, westbound - Junction 46 to 47: The M4 will be closed westbound between Junction 46 (Llangyfelach) and Junction 47 (Penllergaer) from Thursday (August 29) until Friday (August 30) due to maintenance work.

The closure will take place overnight from 8pm until 1am.

M4, westbound - Junction 47: The entry slip road to the M4 at Junction 47 (Penllergaer) will be closed overnight from Wednesday (August 28) until Thursday (August 29) due to maintenance work.

This closures will take place between 8pm and 6am.

For more information on these or any other traffic warnings, visit the Traffic Wales website or social media pages.