However, 15 years ago, Woolworths closed its doors in Newport and across the UK for the final time in 2009.

It has never returned, despite some rumours in 2020 that some physical stores would be returning to our high streets.

The store, famous for its pick ‘n’ mix sweets, children’s clothes, homewares, CDs and DVDs went into administration in 2008 and closed all of its UK stores by January 2009.

Woolworths had a long history in Newport as one of the then town's major stores.

The company opened its 185th store in the UK in Commercial Street, Newport, in 1925.

In 1960, Woolworths moved along the street to a new and even bigger store. They took over the site of The Talbot Hotel and the old Empire Theatre, at the corner of Charles Street, to make the largest and most modern Woolworths store in Wales at the time.

Less than 30 years later, the store closed down - in February 1989 - not long after a new, smaller Woolworths was opened in the Kingsway Shopping Centre.

Today you will see no sign of either of the Woolworths buildings. The first store at numbers 155 -156 is now Boots, in a newer and less grand building.

The store at numbers 147-148 was demolished soon after it closed down in 1989, and a new building was erected with three shop units.

