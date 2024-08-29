The study found burst or damaged tyres were the biggest risk for motorists but damage to the vehicle’s suspension was also a major threat.

One in five (20 per cent) of drivers reporting damage to their vehicle from potholes or badly maintained roads said the cost of repairs exceeded £500 but for most the cost was lower than the excess on their motor insurance.

Seventy one per cent paid for repairs themselves with around 12 per cent claiming on insurance. Eight per cent successfully applied for compensation from their local council for the damage and four per cent said the damage had never been repaired.

The survey found that tyres were most at risk from the poor state of roads – with 60 per reporting burst or damaged tyres. Forty per cent said their car’s suspension needed to be repaired and 14 per cent said their car’s paintwork or body needed repairs.

Four per cent reported that the driver or passengers had been injured.

Paul Baxter, CEO, The Green Insurer, said: “Concern about the state of the UK’s roads is growing and there is clearly a need for major repairs and improvements with more than a quarter of drivers reporting damage to their vehicles as a result.

“Our research indicates that the problem is getting worse – more than half saying they have suffered damage to their car report the incident happened in the last year.

“The cost of repairs may be relatively low with most drivers saying their bill was less than £500 but it all adds up to the cost of motoring and at a time when people’s budgets are under pressure needing to find money for a repair will be an issue for millions.”

People can report potholes via their local authority.