St David’s Hospice Care, which is based in Newport, has taken office space on a flexible lease at Mamhilad Park Estate.

It will act as a base for a team of four specialist clinical nurses who will deliver palliative care to more than 300 patients in their homes throughout Torfaen.

Chief executive of St David’s Hospice Care Emma Saysell said: “It’s 45 years since Heulwen Egerton set up the original Gwent Hospice Group.

"We’re now one of the UK’s largest providers of hospice at home care, caring for more than 3,400 patients and families every year throughout Newport, Torfaen, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire and South Powys.

“Our broad geographical coverage means that accessibility is incredibly important for our teams who offer specialist advice and support in the community.

"Mamhilad is an excellent location for us as it is so central plus the team will benefit from modern and bright offices. This is important given the difficult job that they do.”

James Crawford, chief executive of Johnsey Estates, which owns and manages Mamhilad Park Estate, said: “From charities and providers of well-being services to life sciences and manufacturing, we welcome many different organisations to Mamhilad.

"They all have different requirements ranging from short-term office space to large-scale industrial units, but what unites them all is the need for good accessibility, flexible terms and a welcoming community.

I am sure that St David's Hospice Care will quickly feel at home and their patients will benefit from having a larger specialist team based in Torfaen."