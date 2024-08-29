The Llanharan Community Development Project was given the cash as the latest recipient of Persimmon Homes’ Community Champions scheme.

Persimmon and Huw Irranca-Davies, MS for Ogmore and deputy first minister of Wales, presented the cheque at the Llanharan Community Development Project Centre.

The project supports families by providing childcare, support groups, adult learning groups, and a range of other community initiatives.

It relies on the support of a team of staff and volunteers and the donation will go towards supporting the renovation of its community centre, which is a base for childcare provision, a community café, citizen's advice sessions, wellbeing classes and much more.

The Community Champions scheme by Persimmon Homes West Wales donates £24,000 each year to community organisations and good causes in the areas where it has developments.

Huw Irranca-Davies said: “Thank you to Persimmon for their kind donation and work in the local community.

"This money will be a boost to the community, and I want to thank the project’s dedicated team for all that they do.”

Sharon Bouhali, sales director at Persimmon Homes West Wales, said: “Our Community Champions scheme is all about supporting volunteers, causes, and groups that make a difference to the local communities in the areas where we develop.

“We are delighted to support the Llanharan Community Development Project and its dedicated team of staff and volunteers who support children and families right across the community."

Jane Hawkshaw, company secretary at the Llanharan Community Development Project, said: “This amazing donation will help us to continue creating a welcoming and supportive space for our community so together we can build a stronger, more connected community.”