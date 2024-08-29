The zoo farm contributes to what is becoming the world's most extensive and detailed digital knowledge base on more than 22,000 species.

As an active member of the global nonprofit Species360, the zoo farm supports a database on a daily basis, sharing data on the animals in its care, from intricate lifecycle traits to specialised environmental needs.

This information feeds into the Species360 Zoological Information Management System, a gold standard in species data which has been used for 50 years.

The Bristol zoo farm has documented insights on more than 1,755 animals, including several endangered and critically endangered, making a profound impact on the conservation landscape.

Noah's Ark Zoo Farm's ongoing contributions to the data base are helping to drive advancements in animal welfare and species conservation.